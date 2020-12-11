Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Aegon (NYSE:AEG) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.
AEG has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Monday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Aegon from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Aegon from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. UBS Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.25.
Shares of NYSE:AEG opened at $3.72 on Tuesday. Aegon has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $4.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.99.
About Aegon
Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its insurance products include life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; and household and car insurance. The company also offers savings products, such as retirement plan services; annuities; mutual funds; and stable value solutions.
