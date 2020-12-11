Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Aegon (NYSE:AEG) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

AEG has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Monday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Aegon from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Aegon from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. UBS Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.25.

Get Aegon alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AEG opened at $3.72 on Tuesday. Aegon has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $4.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.99.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEG. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in Aegon during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Optas LLC acquired a new position in Aegon during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Aegon during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Wealth Architects LLC increased its position in Aegon by 76.0% during the third quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 17,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 7,763 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Aegon during the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. 5.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aegon

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its insurance products include life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; and household and car insurance. The company also offers savings products, such as retirement plan services; annuities; mutual funds; and stable value solutions.

See Also: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Aegon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aegon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.