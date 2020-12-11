Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a report on Monday, August 10th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Lifesci Capital reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Aeglea BioTherapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.81.

AGLE stock opened at $7.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $378.70 million, a PE ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.06. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $11.38.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.10. On average, equities analysts expect that Aeglea BioTherapeutics will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 40.1% during the second quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 4,015,524 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,000 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 12.4% during the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 3,204,830 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,645,000 after acquiring an additional 352,570 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 48.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,248,915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,552,000 after acquiring an additional 409,755 shares during the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. lifted its position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 175.0% during the second quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,100,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,175,000 after acquiring an additional 700,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $7,631,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients with rare genetic and cancer diseases. The company's lead product candidate includes pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 enzyme which is in Phase III PEACE trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency.

