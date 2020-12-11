Advisory Alpha LLC Buys Shares of 650 KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA)

Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF by 1,550.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF during the third quarter valued at about $153,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $277,000.

NYSEARCA:KBA opened at $43.78 on Friday. KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.16 and a fifty-two week high of $44.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.97.

