Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Raymond James raised shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.22.

Get Adverum Biotechnologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ADVM opened at $12.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.77 and a 200-day moving average of $15.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -10.04 and a beta of 1.80. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 12 month low of $7.36 and a 12 month high of $26.98.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 48,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,518 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. 84.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adverum Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its pipeline of product candidates includes ADVM-022, an adeno- associated virus (AAV). 7m8-aflibercept for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; ADVM-043, an investigational gene therapy candidate for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; and ADVM-053, a preclinical gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

Recommended Story: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.