Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock Position Raised by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 42.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 540,815 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 161,462 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $44,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CX Institutional grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 911 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,275 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 17,652 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 16,828 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 60.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AMD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $62.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. 140166 upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Cleveland Research raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $91.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a market cap of $110.24 billion, a PE ratio of 123.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 2.27. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.75 and a 52 week high of $96.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.60.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.88, for a total value of $149,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,532,958.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 2,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total transaction of $195,352.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,129,538.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 240,106 shares of company stock worth $21,439,403. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

