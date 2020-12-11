Advance Gold Corp. (AAX.V) (CVE:AAX) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Advance Gold Corp. (AAX.V) (CVE:AAX)’s share price dropped 3.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. Approximately 95,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 135,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The company has a market cap of C$5.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.11.

Advance Gold Corp. (AAX.V) (CVE:AAX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Advance Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, explores for and evaluates mineral properties in Canada, Kenya, and Mexico. It holds 100% interests in the Tabasquena silver mine and the Venaditas project located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and a 13.23% interest in the Kakamega advanced gold project located in Kenya, East Africa.

