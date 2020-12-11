ADAMANT Messenger Trading 5.6% Lower This Week (ADM)

ADAMANT Messenger (CURRENCY:ADM) traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 11th. ADAMANT Messenger has a market cap of $855,216.16 and approximately $515.00 worth of ADAMANT Messenger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ADAMANT Messenger has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar. One ADAMANT Messenger coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0100 or 0.00000057 BTC on exchanges including IDCM, Bit-Z and BiteBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00015055 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002002 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger Coin Profile

ADAMANT Messenger (CRYPTO:ADM) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. ADAMANT Messenger’s total supply is 105,754,029 coins and its circulating supply is 85,612,018 coins. ADAMANT Messenger’s official website is adamant.im . ADAMANT Messenger’s official Twitter account is @

ADAMANT Messenger Coin Trading

ADAMANT Messenger can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDCM, Bit-Z and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ADAMANT Messenger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ADAMANT Messenger should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ADAMANT Messenger using one of the exchanges listed above.

