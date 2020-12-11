Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Acushnet from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acushnet from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Acushnet from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.93.

Acushnet stock opened at $38.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.69 and a beta of 0.81. Acushnet has a 1-year low of $20.65 and a 1-year high of $40.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $482.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.04 million. Acushnet had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Acushnet will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.75%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Acushnet by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 31,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Acushnet in the 3rd quarter worth about $630,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Acushnet in the 3rd quarter worth about $478,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Acushnet in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,060,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Acushnet in the 3rd quarter worth about $418,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

About Acushnet

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

