Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Director Sells $807,500.00 in Stock

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Director Casey Wasserman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total transaction of $807,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock opened at $83.11 on Friday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.51 and a fifty-two week high of $87.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.69. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $64.23 billion, a PE ratio of 29.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, August 28th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $87.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Activision Blizzard from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Activision Blizzard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.89.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,571,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,853,000 after buying an additional 3,385,187 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 156.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,387,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677,541 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 4.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,133,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,108,711,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081,954 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 229.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,970,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067,889 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,234,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568,054 shares in the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

Read More: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.