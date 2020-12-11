Accor’s (ACCYY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Accor (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ACCYY. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Accor in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. AlphaValue downgraded Accor to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Accor in a research note on Monday, October 26th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Accor in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Accor in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of Accor stock opened at $7.45 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.46 and a 200-day moving average of $5.84. Accor has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $9.56.

Accor SA operates a chain of hotels. It operates through three segments: HotelServices, Hotel Assets & Others, and New Businesses. The company owns, operates, manages, and franchises hotels. It also provides digital solutions to independent hotel operators and restaurant owners through D-edge, ResDiary, and Adoria platforms; and hotel booking services for travels agencies and corporates through Gekko solutions.

