Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) Cut to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acacia Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

Shares of Acacia Communications stock opened at $70.33 on Tuesday. Acacia Communications has a twelve month low of $60.62 and a twelve month high of $70.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.23 and a beta of 0.77.

Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. Acacia Communications had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 11.85%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Acacia Communications will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Francis J. Murphy sold 2,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.97, for a total value of $148,874.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 5,569 shares of company stock valued at $374,898 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acacia Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Acacia Communications by 257.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Acacia Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Acacia Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Acacia Communications by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

About Acacia Communications

Acacia Communications, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the United States, China, Germany, Thailand, and internationally. The company offers embedded and pluggable module products consisting of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 1,200 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets.

