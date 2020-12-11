Aberdeen Latin American Income (ALAI.L) (LON:ALAI) Plans GBX 0.88 Dividend

Aberdeen Latin American Income (ALAI.L) (LON:ALAI) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.88 ($0.01) per share on Friday, January 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
ALAI stock opened at GBX 61.80 ($0.81) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.56. Aberdeen Latin American Income has a 1 year low of GBX 38 ($0.50) and a 1 year high of GBX 75 ($0.98). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 55.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 51.48. The firm has a market cap of £35.30 million and a PE ratio of 4.07.
Aberdeen Latin American Income (ALAI.L) Company Profile
