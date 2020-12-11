Aberdeen Latin American Income (ALAI.L) (LON:ALAI) Plans GBX 0.88 Dividend

Aberdeen Latin American Income (ALAI.L) (LON:ALAI) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.88 ($0.01) per share on Friday, January 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

ALAI stock opened at GBX 61.80 ($0.81) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.56. Aberdeen Latin American Income has a 1 year low of GBX 38 ($0.50) and a 1 year high of GBX 75 ($0.98). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 55.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 51.48. The firm has a market cap of £35.30 million and a PE ratio of 4.07.

Aberdeen Latin American Income (ALAI.L) Company Profile

Aberdeen Latin American Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Aberdeen Private Wealth Management Limited. The fund is managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Latin America. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

