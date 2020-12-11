Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Director Sells $513,871.20 in Stock

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Director Phebe N. Novakovic sold 4,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total transaction of $513,871.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,695,366.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE ABT opened at $106.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $188.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.92. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $61.61 and a one year high of $115.14.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABT. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,745,433 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $12,319,776,000 after buying an additional 6,621,486 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 93.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,904,344 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $631,264,000 after buying an additional 3,340,466 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 12,533,323 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,146,169,000 after buying an additional 2,841,074 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,362,234 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,001,335,000 after buying an additional 2,578,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 89.2% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,936,633 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $427,825,000 after buying an additional 1,855,718 shares during the last quarter. 63.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ABT. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Friday, September 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.53.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

