Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Director Sells $513,871.20 in Stock

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Director Phebe N. Novakovic sold 4,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total transaction of $513,871.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,695,366.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
NYSE ABT opened at $106.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $188.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.92. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $61.61 and a one year high of $115.14.
Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABT. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,745,433 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $12,319,776,000 after buying an additional 6,621,486 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 93.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,904,344 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $631,264,000 after buying an additional 3,340,466 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 12,533,323 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,146,169,000 after buying an additional 2,841,074 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,362,234 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,001,335,000 after buying an additional 2,578,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 89.2% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,936,633 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $427,825,000 after buying an additional 1,855,718 shares during the last quarter. 63.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on ABT. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Friday, September 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.53.
About Abbott Laboratories
Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.
