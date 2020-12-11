A.G. BARR p.l.c. (BAG.L) (LON:BAG) Insider Acquires £146.16 in Stock

A.G. BARR p.l.c. (BAG.L) (LON:BAG) insider Stuart Lorimer purchased 28 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 522 ($6.82) per share, for a total transaction of £146.16 ($190.96).

Stuart Lorimer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get A.G. BARR p.l.c. (BAG.L) alerts:

On Wednesday, October 7th, Stuart Lorimer purchased 32 shares of A.G. BARR p.l.c. (BAG.L) stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 475 ($6.21) per share, for a total transaction of £152 ($198.59).

LON:BAG opened at GBX 502.08 ($6.56) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £562.48 million and a P/E ratio of 26.85. A.G. BARR p.l.c. has a 1-year low of GBX 369 ($4.82) and a 1-year high of GBX 641 ($8.37). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 498.91 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 459.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.68, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BAG shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of A.G. BARR p.l.c. (BAG.L) in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 430 ($5.62) price objective on shares of A.G. BARR p.l.c. (BAG.L) in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 483.75 ($6.32).

About A.G. BARR p.l.c. (BAG.L)

A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carbonated Soft Drinks, Still Soft Drinks and Water, and Funkin. The company provides carbonated and flavored soft drinks, drinks with spirit, fruit cocktails, fruit juices, spring and sparkling water, fruit drinks, energy drinks, iced tea, and other non-alcoholic beverages.

Read More: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for A.G. BARR p.l.c. (BAG.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A.G. BARR p.l.c. (BAG.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.