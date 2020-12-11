9,454 Shares in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Acquired by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,292,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $1,447,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 133.3% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 63 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 85.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.54, for a total transaction of $54,854.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,987,758.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,977,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,986 shares of company stock valued at $15,347,647. Insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on REGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $690.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 5th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $626.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $628.52.

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $478.98 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $328.13 and a twelve month high of $664.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $540.88 and a 200-day moving average of $586.88. The firm has a market cap of $51.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.51.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.52 by ($1.16). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.30% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 28.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

