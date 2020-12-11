848 Shares in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Purchased by Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 848 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Balentine LLC raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 425.0% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 126 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Mirova acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 42.6% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 335 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 65.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on CP shares. Bank of America cut their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $345.00 to $344.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $439.00 to $451.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $319.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $314.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.25.

Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at $339.25 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $323.01 and a 200-day moving average of $291.34. The company has a market capitalization of $45.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.95. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 1 year low of $173.26 and a 1 year high of $341.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.23 by ($0.11). Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.66% and a return on equity of 32.77%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.61 earnings per share. Canadian Pacific Railway’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 13.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.7202 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is currently 22.92%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

