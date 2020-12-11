840,504 Shares in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Acquired by Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC

Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 840,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,048,000. Americold Realty Trust comprises about 5.2% of Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC owned 0.41% of Americold Realty Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at $33,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 381.3% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Americold Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $42,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 297.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on COLD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Americold Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.43.

Shares of COLD stock opened at $33.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.50 and its 200 day moving average is $36.77. Americold Realty Trust has a one year low of $23.30 and a one year high of $41.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $497.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.82 million. Americold Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 4.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 71.79%.

In related news, Director James R. Heistand bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.50 per share, with a total value of $335,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,913,319. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

