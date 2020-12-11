82,216 Shares in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) Purchased by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 82,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,240,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.29% of iRobot at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IRBT. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iRobot by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 293,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,006,000 after buying an additional 71,482 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in iRobot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in iRobot by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iRobot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $354,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in iRobot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,681,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities boosted their target price on iRobot from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine lowered iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Raymond James upgraded iRobot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded iRobot from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on iRobot from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. iRobot has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.25.

Shares of NASDAQ IRBT opened at $76.51 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.87. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.63. iRobot Co. has a 12 month low of $32.79 and a 12 month high of $98.55.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $1.58. iRobot had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $413.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. iRobot’s quarterly revenue was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that iRobot Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other iRobot news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 11,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.57, for a total value of $1,000,040.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 387,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,748,125.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Saeger sold 2,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $199,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,970,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

