7,946 Shares in American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Bought by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $596,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in American States Water during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American States Water during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in American States Water during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in American States Water during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in American States Water during the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on AWR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American States Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded American States Water from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.40.

Shares of AWR opened at $75.71 on Friday. American States Water has a 52 week low of $65.11 and a 52 week high of $96.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.80, a PEG ratio of 6.65 and a beta of -0.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.94.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.03). American States Water had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 17.38%. The company had revenue of $133.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American States Water will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. American States Water’s payout ratio is 62.91%.

American States Water Company Profile

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

