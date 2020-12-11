7,705 Shares in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Purchased by Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd bought a new stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 7,705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AIG. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $807,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in American International Group by 26.0% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 368,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,131,000 after acquiring an additional 76,000 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in American International Group by 829.7% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 71,399 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 63,719 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its stake in American International Group by 10.6% in the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 5,480,834 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $150,887,000 after purchasing an additional 524,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interval Partners LP acquired a new position in American International Group in the third quarter worth $2,736,000. 79.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AIG has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on American International Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded American International Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine upgraded American International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised American International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American International Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.80.

Shares of AIG stock opened at $39.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.36. American International Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.07 and a twelve month high of $56.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.89.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.79 billion. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 3.62% and a negative net margin of 10.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 11th. American International Group’s payout ratio is presently 27.89%.

In other American International Group news, major shareholder International Group I. American acquired 625,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

