762 Shares in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Acquired by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 762 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in Fiserv in the 2nd quarter worth about $774,000. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in Fiserv by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha grew its position in Fiserv by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 6,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fiserv by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 22,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.69, for a total transaction of $2,203,149.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 205,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,489,983.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total transaction of $3,073,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 243,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,978,662.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 94,300 shares of company stock worth $9,838,983. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

FISV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday. CSFB upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.13.

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $114.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.99 billion, a PE ratio of 86.99, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.77. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.50 and a 1 year high of $125.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.57.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 19th that permits the company to buyback 60,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

