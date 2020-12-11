7,078 Shares in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF (BATS:EDEN) Bought by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF (BATS:EDEN) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 7,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EDEN. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF in the third quarter worth $2,479,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Denmark ETF by 588.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after acquiring an additional 29,000 shares during the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Denmark ETF by 58.1% in the third quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 38,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,245,000 after acquiring an additional 14,079 shares during the last quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Denmark ETF in the third quarter worth $461,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Denmark ETF by 15.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Denmark ETF alerts:

BATS EDEN opened at €92.29 ($108.58) on Friday. iShares MSCI Denmark ETF has a 12 month low of €54.51 ($64.13) and a 12 month high of €71.11 ($83.66). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €88.84 and its 200-day moving average price is €82.29.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Denmark ETF (BATS:EDEN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Denmark ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Denmark ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.