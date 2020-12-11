6,090 Shares in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NASDAQ:MSGE) Bought by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NASDAQ:MSGE) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $130,629,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 662,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,396,000 after purchasing an additional 165,622 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,203,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,249,000. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,880,000.

Get Madison Square Garden Entertainment alerts:

In other Madison Square Garden Entertainment news, SVP Philip Gerard D’ambrosio sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.28, for a total transaction of $31,712.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment stock opened at $77.94 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.66 and its 200-day moving average is $73.46. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $58.67 and a fifty-two week high of $172.47.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NASDAQ:MSGE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($2.87) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.72) by $1.85. The business had revenue of $14.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.53 million.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Macquarie dropped their price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $116.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.33.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Profile

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

Read More: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NASDAQ:MSGE).

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.