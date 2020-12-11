5,629 Shares in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Bought by Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new stake in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,629 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 20.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,120 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $15,668,000 after purchasing an additional 48,530 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Rogers Communications by 3.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 847,635 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $35,203,000 after acquiring an additional 24,930 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Rogers Communications by 5.0% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,241 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Rogers Communications by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,510,200 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $60,269,000 after acquiring an additional 98,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Rogers Communications by 1,747.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 22,964 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 21,721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. CIBC lifted their target price on Rogers Communications from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Rogers Communications from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.89.

NYSE RCI opened at $47.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.03. Rogers Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.20 and a twelve month high of $51.29. The stock has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.50.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 11.89%. Rogers Communications’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.3804 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. This is a boost from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is 48.88%.

About Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.8 million subscribers.

Further Reading: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.