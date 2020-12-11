55,972 Shares in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Acquired by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 55,972 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,310,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Garmin by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,310 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after buying an additional 4,108 shares in the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Garmin by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,241 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Garmin by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,751 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Garmin by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new position in Garmin in the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. 47.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Garmin in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Garmin from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Garmin from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a report on Sunday, November 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.63.

NASDAQ:GRMN opened at $118.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.98. Garmin Ltd. has a twelve month low of $61.04 and a twelve month high of $123.55.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $907.36 million. Garmin had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 25.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 10,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.13, for a total value of $1,212,472.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

