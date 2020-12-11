5,314 Shares in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Acquired by Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,314 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LVS. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 94.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 918 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LVS. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.61.

Shares of LVS opened at $57.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The firm has a market cap of $43.77 billion, a PE ratio of -57.88 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.48. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12-month low of $33.30 and a 12-month high of $74.29.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The casino operator reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.23). Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 12.67%. The business had revenue of $586.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

