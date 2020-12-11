518 Shares in Vanguard World Fund – Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX) Acquired by Advisory Alpha LLC

Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard World Fund – Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard World Fund – Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 487.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 129,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,312,000 after purchasing an additional 107,126 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard World Fund – Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard World Fund – Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 178.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard World Fund – Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 38.5% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 4,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard World Fund – Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 8,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard World Fund - Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF alerts:

Shares of VSGX stock opened at $58.26 on Friday. Vanguard World Fund – Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.01 and a fifty-two week high of $58.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.75.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard World Fund – Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard World Fund - Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard World Fund - Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.