51,010 Shares in Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALUS) Purchased by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALUS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 51,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.14% of Alussa Energy Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ALUS. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alussa Energy Acquisition by 93.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 801,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,855,000 after buying an additional 387,558 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Alussa Energy Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $947,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Alussa Energy Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $640,000. Cowen AND Company LLC raised its stake in Alussa Energy Acquisition by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 147,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 50,541 shares during the period. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alussa Energy Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $154,000. 64.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Alussa Energy Acquisition stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.25 and a 52-week high of $10.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.91.

Alussa Energy Acquisition (NYSE:ALUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Alussa Energy Acquisition

Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

