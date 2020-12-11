4,100 Shares in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Bought by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,100 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $662,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PCTY. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Paylocity by 4.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,296 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,382,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 355.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,469 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,509,000 after purchasing an additional 40,161 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity in the second quarter valued at $4,910,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity in the second quarter valued at $1,240,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 9.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,747 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Paylocity alerts:

In other news, Director Robin Le Pederson sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $32,862.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,623.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 1,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.25, for a total transaction of $282,133.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,081 shares of company stock valued at $11,850,928. Insiders own 37.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $189.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of 163.33, a P/E/G ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Paylocity Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.98 and a fifty-two week high of $209.59.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $135.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.40 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Research analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on PCTY shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $135.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Paylocity from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $156.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Paylocity from $170.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.65.

Paylocity Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.