3,666 Shares in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Purchased by Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd purchased a new position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,666 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MAS. Man Group plc grew its stake in Masco by 246.1% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,488,072 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $124,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769,128 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Masco by 131.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,773,134 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $136,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576,285 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP grew its stake in Masco by 124.5% during the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 2,352,281 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304,467 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Masco by 1,985.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,171,052 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Masco by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,849,604 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $212,229,000 after acquiring an additional 877,006 shares in the last quarter. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Scott E. Mcdowell sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total transaction of $163,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,309 shares in the company, valued at $1,053,885.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Scott E. Mcdowell sold 2,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total value of $123,692.94. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $759,928.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,066 shares of company stock valued at $493,379. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MAS. UBS Group began coverage on Masco in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Masco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. TheStreet raised Masco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Masco from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Masco from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Masco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.73.

MAS opened at $54.46 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.89. Masco Co. has a twelve month low of $27.04 and a twelve month high of $60.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.48.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.25. Masco had a return on equity of 1,966.88% and a net margin of 21.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masco Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

