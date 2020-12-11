3,523 Shares in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Acquired by Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new position in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRU. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd boosted its stake in TransUnion by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 774 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its position in TransUnion by 0.8% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in TransUnion by 3.8% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in TransUnion by 6.7% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in TransUnion by 31.0% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. 98.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TRU opened at $95.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.08 and a 200 day moving average of $87.60. The stock has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.15. TransUnion has a 12 month low of $52.50 and a 12 month high of $101.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $695.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.24 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 23.04%. TransUnion’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.76%.

In other TransUnion news, Director George M. Awad sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.50, for a total value of $487,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,452.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider David M. Neenan sold 21,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,999,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,327,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 94,256 shares of company stock valued at $8,716,675. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Truist lowered their price target on shares of TransUnion from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.17.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as decisioning services for businesses.

