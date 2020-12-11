34,822 Shares in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Bought by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 34,822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ORI. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Old Republic International by 52.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,162,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $263,613,000 after purchasing an additional 5,547,335 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Old Republic International by 278.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,724,302 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004,252 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Old Republic International by 43.9% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,616,984 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $68,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409,065 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Old Republic International by 126.1% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,436,459 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358,681 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Old Republic International by 132.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,295,533 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,456 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael Denard Kennedy acquired 1,494 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.05 per share, for a total transaction of $26,966.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,966.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven J. Bateman acquired 2,000 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.05 per share, for a total transaction of $32,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,789.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 3,694 shares of company stock worth $62,193 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ORI opened at $19.02 on Friday. Old Republic International Co. has a 52 week low of $11.88 and a 52 week high of $23.62. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Old Republic International had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 9.87%. Old Republic International’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is 45.65%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Old Republic International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Old Republic International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

