34,396 Shares in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) Purchased by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 34,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 5.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,297,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,796,000 after purchasing an additional 71,152 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 1.9% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 195,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,594,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. lifted its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 35.8% during the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 85,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 22,611 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 2.3% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 43,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the third quarter worth about $903,000.

CEF stock opened at $17.96 on Friday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $11.95 and a 12 month high of $21.47.

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to invest and hold substantially all assets in physical gold bullion and silver bullion. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

