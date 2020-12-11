3,383 Shares in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Bought by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,383 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $721,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CACI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in CACI International during the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in CACI International by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,726 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,273,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in CACI International by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 60,717 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,226,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in CACI International by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,943 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in CACI International by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 127,757 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,707,000 after acquiring an additional 16,927 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CACI shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on CACI International from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CACI International from $251.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CACI International in a report on Thursday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CACI International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.25.

In other CACI International news, CFO Thomas A. Mutryn sold 5,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.50, for a total transaction of $1,314,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,760,390. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:CACI opened at $242.61 on Friday. CACI International Inc has a 12 month low of $156.15 and a 12 month high of $288.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $230.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.11.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology services provider reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.52. CACI International had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that CACI International Inc will post 14.99 earnings per share for the current year.

CACI International Company Profile

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions for financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

