3,380 Shares in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Bought by Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 34.3% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 14,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 3,611 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 7.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,118,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,120,000 after buying an additional 352,374 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 12.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,648,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,245,000 after buying an additional 527,368 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 136.3% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 8,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 15.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 73,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,679,000 after buying an additional 10,067 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays began coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Prudential Financial from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. ValuEngine raised Prudential Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.38.

Shares of PRU opened at $79.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -128.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.69. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.62 and a 1-year high of $97.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $13.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.53 billion. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.22 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.64%.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

