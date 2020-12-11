32,095 Shares in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Acquired by Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA purchased a new position in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 32,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BTG. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of B2Gold in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. TCF National Bank bought a new position in shares of B2Gold in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of B2Gold in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of B2Gold in the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of B2Gold in the 3rd quarter worth $68,000.

Shares of BTG opened at $5.58 on Friday. B2Gold Corp. has a twelve month low of $2.16 and a twelve month high of $7.55.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15. The company had revenue of $487.17 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 8th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BTG shares. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of B2Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of B2Gold from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James set a $8.50 price objective on shares of B2Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.58.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

