3,137 Shares in Kellogg (NYSE:K) Bought by Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Kellogg by 21.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,326,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,077,000 after buying an additional 4,401,039 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Kellogg by 4.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,257,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,502,200,000 after buying an additional 931,569 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Kellogg by 89.1% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,163,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,326,000 after buying an additional 1,961,629 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Kellogg by 5.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,296,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,951,000 after buying an additional 159,636 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Kellogg by 3.8% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,146,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,771,000 after buying an additional 79,332 shares during the period. 79.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.83, for a total transaction of $5,402,543.22. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.98, for a total transaction of $5,164,979.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 500,001 shares of company stock worth $32,139,232 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Kellogg stock opened at $61.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.79. Kellogg has a one year low of $52.66 and a one year high of $72.88. The company has a market cap of $21.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.14.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Kellogg had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 41.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is currently 57.87%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $77.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Friday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.06.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

