277,864 Shares in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) Purchased by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 277,864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,477,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.17% of HollyFrontier as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. World Asset Management Inc grew its position in HollyFrontier by 5.4% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 11,745 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in HollyFrontier by 339.7% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 5,399 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 4,171 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in HollyFrontier by 50.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 361,285 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,550,000 after buying an additional 121,129 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in HollyFrontier by 2.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 607,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,752,000 after buying an additional 12,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its position in HollyFrontier by 66.1% during the second quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 175,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,115,000 after buying an additional 69,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

Get HollyFrontier alerts:

HFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus cut HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine raised HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley raised HollyFrontier from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered HollyFrontier from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on HollyFrontier from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HollyFrontier presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.50.

NYSE HFC opened at $28.44 on Friday. HollyFrontier Co. has a 1-year low of $16.81 and a 1-year high of $52.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.26 and a 200-day moving average of $25.12. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of -10.90 and a beta of 1.75.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.13. HollyFrontier had a positive return on equity of 0.93% and a negative net margin of 3.34%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. HollyFrontier’s revenue was down 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HollyFrontier Co. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 20th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. HollyFrontier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

HollyFrontier Profile

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

Read More: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for HollyFrontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HollyFrontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.