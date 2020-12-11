27,605 Shares in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Bought by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 27,605 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,939,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Workday during the third quarter worth $43,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Workday by 153.2% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 238 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Workday by 58.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 291 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Workday by 310.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 271 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

WDAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their target price on Workday from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Workday from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Workday from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Workday from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Workday from $216.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Workday has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.82.

In related news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 88,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.73, for a total value of $19,587,406.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO James Bozzini sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.10, for a total transaction of $2,043,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 342,375 shares of company stock worth $77,051,527 over the last quarter. 26.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $218.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $52.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.73 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $219.38 and its 200 day moving average is $202.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Workday, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.75 and a 52-week high of $248.75.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 10.77% and a negative return on equity of 10.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

