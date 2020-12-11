2,692 Shares in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Bought by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,692 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 69.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 18,232 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 7,470 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its position in NIKE by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 74,561 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,361,000 after acquiring an additional 6,940 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $384,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its position in shares of NIKE by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 35,300 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,769,000. 55.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NKE opened at $137.58 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $140.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $215.98 billion, a PE ratio of 82.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $130.72 and its 200 day moving average is $113.40.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 34.62%. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 7th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 4th. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 59.46%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NKE. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. BTIG Research boosted their price target on NIKE from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on NIKE from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective (up from $140.00) on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.71.

In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 75,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.70, for a total transaction of $9,061,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $3,150,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 909,776 shares of company stock valued at $117,001,637. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

