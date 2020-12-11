26,225 Shares in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Bought by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 26,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,860,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSK. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 38,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,324,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 2nd quarter worth $521,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 112.7% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 2,455 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 694,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $118,119,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $192.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $194.67 and a 200-day moving average of $182.85. The firm has a market cap of $31.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.61 and a twelve month high of $206.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $702.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.14 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 36.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is 24.66%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VRSK shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Truist raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $217.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Verisk Analytics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.08.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director David B. Wright sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.81, for a total value of $2,048,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,626,248.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 27,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.63, for a total transaction of $5,037,521.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 88,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,331,134.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,866 shares of company stock valued at $12,312,980 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

