259,898 Shares in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) Acquired by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 259,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,045,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.18% of Tronox as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Capital Investments LLC increased its position in Tronox by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Capital Investments LLC now owns 342,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,695,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Tronox in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $473,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Tronox by 200.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 391,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,077,000 after acquiring an additional 261,000 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Tronox by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 236,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 96,859 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tronox by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,554,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,231,000 after acquiring an additional 98,573 shares during the period. 55.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TROX stock opened at $13.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.81 and a beta of 2.95. Tronox Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $3.97 and a 12-month high of $14.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.03.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). Tronox had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 0.54%. The company had revenue of $675.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.34 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Tronox Holdings plc will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.57%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Tronox from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub cut Tronox from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Tronox from $7.25 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Tronox from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.80.

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines, and beneficiation and smelting operations. Its products include TiO2, zircon, and pig iron, as well as feedstock and other products comprising rutile prime, ilmenite, chloride slag, and other mining products.

