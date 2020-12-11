2,469 Shares in 3M (NYSE:MMM) Bought by Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 2,469 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,855,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,223,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,336 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,757,156,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in 3M by 1.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,799,795 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,249,371,000 after purchasing an additional 108,504 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in 3M by 14.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,146,801 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,114,829,000 after purchasing an additional 910,485 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in 3M by 1.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,090,861 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,135,814,000 after purchasing an additional 90,145 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.08% of the company’s stock.

MMM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of 3M from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on 3M from $179.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.31.

In other 3M news, SVP Ivan K. Fong sold 15,073 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.62, for a total transaction of $2,601,901.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,266,081.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Jeffrey R. Lavers sold 6,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.09, for a total value of $1,070,227.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,831,553.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of 3M stock opened at $173.49 on Friday. 3M has a 52 week low of $114.04 and a 52 week high of $182.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $169.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.73. The company has a market cap of $100.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.94.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.17. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The business had revenue of $8.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. 3M’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.62%.

3M Company Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

