23,183 Shares in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (NYSE:SHI) Purchased by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (NYSE:SHI) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 23,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,981 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 53.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,867 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 29.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,591 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical alerts:

SHI stock opened at $20.67 on Friday. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited has a twelve month low of $17.03 and a twelve month high of $31.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.61 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.98.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 20th. The oil and gas company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical had a negative return on equity of 2.22% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter.

SHI has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine raised Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub cut Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Profile

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells petrochemical products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Synthetic Fibres, Resins and Plastics, Intermediate Petrochemical Products, Petroleum Products, and Trading of Petrochemical Products.

See Also: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (NYSE:SHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.