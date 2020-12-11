21,973 Shares in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Acquired by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 21,973 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,888,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 28.5% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 220,566 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $18,951,000 after buying an additional 48,901 shares in the last quarter. D. B. Root & Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.0% in the second quarter. D. B. Root & Company LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter valued at $849,000. American Research & Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 225.0% in the third quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 325 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 6.0% in the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 35,500 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays boosted their target price on Starbucks from $103.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Stephens boosted their target price on Starbucks from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush boosted their target price on Starbucks from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Starbucks from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.62.

In related news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.97, for a total value of $369,796.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,980,828.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 2,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total value of $287,469.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,476,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 381,503 shares of company stock valued at $36,250,562 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks stock opened at $105.39 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.02 and a fifty-two week high of $106.09. The company has a market capitalization of $123.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.95, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.79.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 5.56%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 10th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 63.60%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

