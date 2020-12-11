218 Shares in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Acquired by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 218 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vivid Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chegg by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 9,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Chegg by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC raised its stake in Chegg by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 5,349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Chegg by 2.6% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chegg by 108.7% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Chegg news, insider John Paul Fillmore sold 1,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total transaction of $99,801.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,140,849.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Robin Tomasello sold 32,016 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total transaction of $2,287,543.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 129,600 shares of company stock valued at $9,430,546. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CHGG shares. BNP Paribas began coverage on Chegg in a report on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Chegg from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Chegg in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Chegg in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Chegg currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.94.

Shares of CHGG stock opened at $80.57 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a PE ratio of -402.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 9.09 and a quick ratio of 9.09. Chegg, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.89 and a 1-year high of $89.99.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. Chegg had a negative net margin of 4.26% and a positive return on equity of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $154.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

