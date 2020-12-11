1Million Token (1MT) Price Tops $0.18

1Million Token (CURRENCY:1MT) traded down 15.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 11th. 1Million Token has a market cap of $150,758.99 and $10,718.00 worth of 1Million Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 1Million Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00001032 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, 1Million Token has traded down 41.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002530 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002624 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00008459 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0970 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000209 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001773 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 58.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0967 or 0.00000548 BTC.

1Million Token (CRYPTO:1MT) is a token. 1Million Token’s total supply is 995,699 tokens and its circulating supply is 827,402 tokens. The official website for 1Million Token is 1milliontoken.org

1Million Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1Million Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1Million Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 1Million Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

