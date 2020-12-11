16,755 Shares in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:FFEB) Acquired by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:FFEB) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FFEB. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $470,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $420,000. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 32,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 11,276 shares during the last quarter.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February stock opened at $32.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.79.

