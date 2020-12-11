16,720 Shares in iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) Purchased by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 0.10% of iShares India 50 ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INDY. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in iShares India 50 ETF by 575.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 38,860 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $618,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 79.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 16,048 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in iShares India 50 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $175,000.

Get iShares India 50 ETF alerts:

Shares of INDY opened at $40.89 on Friday. iShares India 50 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.97 and a fifty-two week high of $40.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.49.

iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.

Recommended Story: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares India 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares India 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.