15,890 Shares in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Acquired by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 15,890 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of T. Columbia Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 165,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,728,000 after buying an additional 11,061 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 138,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,941,000 after buying an additional 13,146 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 163,083 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,483,000 after purchasing an additional 73,053 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 97,471 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,565,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $757,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,483 shares during the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $30.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.36. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.08 and a twelve month high of $39.55. The firm has a market cap of $218.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The business had revenue of $42.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of AT&T from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial raised shares of AT&T to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. KeyCorp lowered shares of AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, November 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

